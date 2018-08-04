Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board issues legal notices to textile group, Mohanlal over ad

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board has issued legal notices to a textile group and leading actor Mohanlal over an advertisement showing him spinning a charkha and demanded that it be withdrawn.

"Legal notices have been issued to both the textile group and Mohanlal. There is no connection between the charkha, which is a symbol of the freedom struggle, with the textiles sold by the group,"Board Vice-President Shobhana George told PTI here.

Charkha is for producing khadi and the advertisement with Mohanlal on a charkha is misleading, she said and demanded that it be withdrawn.

Mohanlal is not only an actor, but also a Padmasree recipient and has a responsibility towards society, she added.