‘Varikkuzhiyile Kolapaathakam is not a typical murder mystery’

Rejishh Midhila's film has a title which has led some to assume that it has a connection to the yesteryear hit No 20 Madras Mail, as Varikkuzhiyile Kolapaathakam is the title of the novel written by Maniyanpillai Raju's novelist character in it. However, Midhila's film is an independent story with no connection to whatsoever to that film.

Though it's a murder mystery, Varikkuzhiyile... doesn't follow the usual pattern, says Rejissh. "We have deviated from the usual investigative thriller mode. It doesn't have a dark tone. It's more about who got killed rather than who killed that person and why."

Rejishh adds, "It's set on a small, isolated island where a church is the main power center. You won't find a police station or hospital in the vicinity. The church is everything, and its priest is a benevolent figure played by Amit Chakkalakkal. He holds a control over the whole place where a middle-class family becomes the sole focus."

Varikuzhiyile... stars Dileesh Pothan in an interesting role, that of an influential shop owner in the area. According to Rijeshh, music will be an important aspect of the film. There will be four songs, out of which the theme song is sung by an American singer called Grady Long who went viral recently after he did his rendition of the popular song "Aayiram Kannumaai". Baahubali fame Keeravani has also lent his voice to one song.

Angamaly Diaries fame Kichu Tellus also makes an appearence in the film. The female lead is played by debutant Ameera. Lena will be essaying a strong supporting character. Varikkuzhiyile... is produced by Shibu Devadath and Sujeesh Kolothody under the banner of Take One Entertainments. Eldho Issac is the cinematographer, R Sreejith the editor, Mejjo Josseph the music composer, and Shamjith Ravi the art director.