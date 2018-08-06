Home Entertainment Malayalam

A second innings wins rave reviews

You might have seen sequels of many films that you loved or hated. But have you ever gotten a chance to see the sequel of a music album? The album ‘Seetha Kalyanam’  released on Friday is possibly the

Published: 06th August 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Meenakshy Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: You might have seen sequels of many films that you loved or hated. But have you ever gotten a chance to see the sequel of a music album? The album ‘Seetha Kalyanam’  released on Friday is possibly the first to achieve this credit. The album marks the continuation of a music video ‘Mounam’ helmed by the same people.

Within two days, Seetha Kalyanam recorded more than one lakh views and has been flooded with rave comments on YouTube. “The positive feedback I received for ‘Mounam’ inspired me to come with a second part. In my knowledge, no one has attempted for a sequel in a music album. Hence I wanted to try my hand at it,” said Aghosh Vyshnavam, director and writer of both the works. A fashion photographer and cinematographer by profession, ‘Seetha Kalyanam’ is Ghosh's eighth independent short film.
“When ‘Mounam’ released, I got numerous calls appreciating its concept, narration, for the silent feel it conveyed, and its soothing music. In Mounam, we focused on the concept of a single mother and lost love, but Seetha Kalyanam is more colourful and focuses on loneliness,” Aghosh said.

According to him, one of his interactions with single mothers during a trip and a book he read on the same topic influenced him to direct such a concept. A particular dialogue from Mounam - ‘Kathirikkamo, sakhave, onnu koode jeevikkan’ (Comrade, can you wait to live together?) - became popular and started getting used as WhatsApp status. “I felt that a continuity is possible for the characters. For people who haven’t watched Mounam can also understand Seetha Kalyanam,” he said. However, Aghosh said after Seetha Kalyanam released, Mounam’s viewership also increased. “The sequel concentrates on the wedding of the heroine’s daughter and I got positive feedback for showing the wedding in a different style than the usual. The costumes and background were well-received,” he said.

The wedding was shot in Kallar in Ponmudi by putting up a set. Agosh said, “It was raining but we finished the shooting in a day. Both Mounam and Seetha Kalyanam were completed in one day. I produced both the films, so had to concentrate on a budget also.”

One of the best feedback Aghosh received was a comment by a widow. “She called me after watching Seetha Kalyanam,” he said. “She said she could relate to the concept as her daughter’s wedding is fixed and she is going to be left alone. Many women also called to say how they miss their mother.”

He mentioned that all his short films belong to a different genre and not just love stories. Coming from a cinematography background, he naturally focuses on visual effects without leaving other areas. The lead is played Dr Akshara Vijayan and Rahul L Nair in both videos while music is helmed by Gemini Unnikrishnan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta