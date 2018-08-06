A second innings wins rave reviews

Meenakshy Menon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: You might have seen sequels of many films that you loved or hated. But have you ever gotten a chance to see the sequel of a music album? The album ‘Seetha Kalyanam’ released on Friday is possibly the first to achieve this credit. The album marks the continuation of a music video ‘Mounam’ helmed by the same people.

Within two days, Seetha Kalyanam recorded more than one lakh views and has been flooded with rave comments on YouTube. “The positive feedback I received for ‘Mounam’ inspired me to come with a second part. In my knowledge, no one has attempted for a sequel in a music album. Hence I wanted to try my hand at it,” said Aghosh Vyshnavam, director and writer of both the works. A fashion photographer and cinematographer by profession, ‘Seetha Kalyanam’ is Ghosh's eighth independent short film.

“When ‘Mounam’ released, I got numerous calls appreciating its concept, narration, for the silent feel it conveyed, and its soothing music. In Mounam, we focused on the concept of a single mother and lost love, but Seetha Kalyanam is more colourful and focuses on loneliness,” Aghosh said.

According to him, one of his interactions with single mothers during a trip and a book he read on the same topic influenced him to direct such a concept. A particular dialogue from Mounam - ‘Kathirikkamo, sakhave, onnu koode jeevikkan’ (Comrade, can you wait to live together?) - became popular and started getting used as WhatsApp status. “I felt that a continuity is possible for the characters. For people who haven’t watched Mounam can also understand Seetha Kalyanam,” he said. However, Aghosh said after Seetha Kalyanam released, Mounam’s viewership also increased. “The sequel concentrates on the wedding of the heroine’s daughter and I got positive feedback for showing the wedding in a different style than the usual. The costumes and background were well-received,” he said.

The wedding was shot in Kallar in Ponmudi by putting up a set. Agosh said, “It was raining but we finished the shooting in a day. Both Mounam and Seetha Kalyanam were completed in one day. I produced both the films, so had to concentrate on a budget also.”

One of the best feedback Aghosh received was a comment by a widow. “She called me after watching Seetha Kalyanam,” he said. “She said she could relate to the concept as her daughter’s wedding is fixed and she is going to be left alone. Many women also called to say how they miss their mother.”

He mentioned that all his short films belong to a different genre and not just love stories. Coming from a cinematography background, he naturally focuses on visual effects without leaving other areas. The lead is played Dr Akshara Vijayan and Rahul L Nair in both videos while music is helmed by Gemini Unnikrishnan.