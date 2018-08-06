Theevandi to release on Onam
Tovino Thomas' Theevandi, which went through several delays, is finally releasing during Onam. Theevandi will be Tovino's next release after Maradona. Directed by Fellini T
Theevandi will be Tovino's next release after Maradona. Directed by Fellini T P, the film has Tovino playing an unemployed youngster who happens to be a chain smoker. Tovino is paired opposite Samyukhtha Menon, who will be seen in the role of a government employee. Theevandi also stars Chandni Sreedharan, Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramood in supporting roles.
Samyuktha Menon has Lilli (Sept 7) and Oru Yamandan Premakatha coming up next.