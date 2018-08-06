Home Entertainment Malayalam

Theevandi  to release on Onam

 Tovino Thomas' Theevandi, which went through several delays, is finally releasing during Onam.        Theevandi will be Tovino's next release after Maradona. Directed by Fellini T

Published: 06th August 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas' Theevandi, which went through several delays, is finally releasing during Onam. 
Theevandi will be Tovino's next release after Maradona. Directed by Fellini T P, the film has Tovino playing an unemployed youngster who happens to be a chain smoker. ​Tovino is paired opposite Samyukhtha Menon, who will be seen in the role of a government employee. Theevandi also stars Chandni Sreedharan, Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramood in supporting roles.
Samyuktha Menon has Lilli (Sept 7) and Oru Yamandan Premakatha coming up next.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield