Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Theevandi' to release on Onam

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas' Theevandi, which went through several delays, is finally releasing during Onam. Theevandi will be Tovino's next release after Maradona. Directed by Fellini T P, the film has Tovino playing an unemployed youngster who happens to be a chain smoker.

Tovino is paired opposite Samyukhtha Menon, who will be seen in the role of a government employee. Theevandi also stars Chandni Sreedharan, Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramood in supporting roles.

Samyuktha Menon has Lilli (Sept 7) and Oru Yamandan Premakatha coming up next.