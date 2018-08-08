Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty pens an emotional tribute to late M Karunanidhi

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has written an emotional farewell message to former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK supremo Karunanidhi who passed away on Tuesday.

Mammootty has written that the opportunity he had to play Karunanidhi in Manirathnam's film (Iruvar) is something he miss today.

The actor, via a Facebook post, wrote that " An irreplaceable loss. And the end of a great era. Writer, Author, Screen Writer, Orator and one of the greatest leaders of our time. A revolutionary. But more than all of the many facets to his persona his love for tamizh and his people stand tallest. 

The opportunity I had to play him in Manis film is something I miss today. All of my meetings with him are fond memories discussing cinema, politics and literature. Deeply saddened by this loss."

Mammootty, who was and still is one of the top stars in Malayalam, as well as South Indian cinema, was offered a role in the 90's to play Karunanidhi's character on the silver screen.

The film he is referring to is the 1997 release, 'Iruvar', directed by Mani Rathnam. The movie, an unofficial biopic of MG Ramachandran, late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, revolved around the relationship between Anandan and Tamizhselvan- a rising star and a revolutionary poet-turned film writer respectively. 

The film, which didn't generate the box-office reception it was expected, attained cult status over the years.

The role of Anandan went to the other part of the superstar duos in Malayalam, Mohanlal whereas Prakash essayed Tamizhselvan, the character based on Karunanidhi's life. Raj would go on to win a National Award for Best Supporting actor for his performance.

M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his least on Tuesday in Chennai. The 94-year-old political stalwart was suffering from various ailments for a long time.

