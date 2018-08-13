Home Entertainment Malayalam

Casting for Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael underway

The Great Father director Haneef Adeni's next film Mikhael is set to roll in the second half of August, as per reports.

Actor Nivin Pauly (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The Great Father director Haneef Adeni's next film Mikhael is set to roll in the second half of August, as per reports. The casting process is already underway. The makers had issued a casting call a few days ago. Mikhael is produced by Anto Joseph and is expected to be another typical Haneef Adeni thriller.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni will be ready this Onam. There are reports that Nivin will be working in Rosshan Andrrews' next film as well.  Nivin is also starring in Dhyan Sreenivasan's directorial debut Love Action Drama with Nayanthara and Aju Varghese.

