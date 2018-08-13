Chemban Vinod’s character poster from Dakini  out

By Express News Service

It was recently revealed that Chemban Vinod Jose will be essaying the role of a don in Rahul Riji Nair's upcoming film, Dakini. A first look poster of his character Mayan was released by the makers.

The light-hearted entertainer stars Sarasa Balussery, Sreeletha Sreedharan, Pauly Valsan and Sethulakshmi as a group of adventurous sexagenarians with a "nothing to lose" attitude. When their encounter with Chemban Vinod Jose's Mayan turns ugly, they make plans to get back at him.

The film will be out on Sept 14.