Oru Kuttanadan Blog trailer: Mammootty and his 'gang' is back

By Online Desk

The trailer of Mammootty starrer 'Oru Kuttanadan Blog' has been released.

Mammootty plays Hari, a native of a Kuttanadan village who is at the centre of any social activity in the area.

The film is directed by Sethu, who used be part of the writer duo Sachi-Sethu.

From the trailer, it seems that 'Oru Kuttanadan Blog' is projecting Mammootty in the same set up which was seen in recent movies like 'Utopiyayile Rajavu', 'Thoppil Joppan' and 'Pullikkaran Staraa' where his character would be seen surrounded by relatively younger actors who orbit around him.

The gang includes director-actor Jude Anthany Joseph, Sanju Sivaram, Jacob Gregory and Shaheen Siddique.

The team had previously released a song titled 'Elampadi Elelelo' showing the quintessential Alappuzha visuals- toddy shop, backwaters, tug-of-war competition, boat race- all the necessary ingredients to target the upcoming Onam season.

According to the director Sethu, Oru Kuttanadan Blog is set in a fictional Kuttanadan village called Krishnapuram, and Mammootty's character is someone mentioned in someone's blog. Read Sethu's interview HERE.

"The film is told from the viewpoints of a blogger (Sanju Sivram) and a reader (Sunny Wayne). Sanju's blog is an account of the various happenings in his village and when Sunny reads it from abroad, he feels nostaglic," says Sethu.

A still from the Mammootty starrer 'Oru Kuttanadan Blog'.

The film has three leading ladies- played by Anu Sithara, Shamna Kasim, and Raai Laxmi respectively.

Sethu says that Shamna plays a police officer whose character is neither a stereotype nor a negative one. She is just an ordinary woman with her own problems, and is fascinated by Hari.

Raai Laxmi, Shamna Kasim, Anu

Sithara, and Mammootty on set

While Raai Laxmi plays a major role, Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen in a cameo.

While Pradeep has cranked the camera for the film, Bijibal has composed music for the film with lyrics by Srinath.

Mammootty was recently seen in 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal', which, according to Manorama is set to cross Pulimurugan's Rs 100 crore record.

The actor will be soon seen Ram's Tamil movie 'Peranbu' and Pokkiri Raja's sequel 'Madura Raja'.