Kayamkulam Kochunni postponed to Aug 22

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly's upcoming epic Kayamkulam Kochunni has been postponed by a week. The film will now most likely release on August 22.

The post-production work on the film is in the final stages. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni is written by the winning screenwriting duo behind Rosshan's Mumbai Police and Traffic. Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo as Ithikkara Pakki, a mentor of Kochunni. Priya Anand plays the main female lead.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Binod Pradhan is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad the editor. Music is by Gopi Sundar.