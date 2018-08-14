Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kayamkulam Kochunni postponed to Aug 22

Nivin Pauly's upcoming epic Kayamkulam Kochunni has been postponed by a week. The film will now most likely release on August 22.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly's upcoming epic Kayamkulam Kochunni has been postponed by a week. The film will now most likely release on August 22.

The post-production work on the film is in the final stages. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni is written by the winning screenwriting duo behind Rosshan's Mumbai Police and Traffic. Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo as Ithikkara Pakki, a mentor of Kochunni. Priya Anand plays the main female lead.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Binod Pradhan is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad the editor. Music is by Gopi Sundar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener