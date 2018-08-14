Kayamkulam Kochunni postponed to August 22

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly's upcoming epic Kayamkulam Kochunni has been postponed by a week. The film will now most likely release on August 22.

The post-production work on the film is in the final stages. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni is written by the winning screenwriting duo behind Rosshan's Mumbai Police and Traffic.

Mohanlal (as Ithikkara Pakki) and Nivin Pauly

(as Kayamkulam Kochunni)

Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo as Ithikkara Pakki, a mentor of Kochunni. Priya Anand plays the main female lead.

ALSO READ | Malayalam filmmakers zoom in on history, myth for big-budget movies

Kayamkulam Kochunni is produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Binod Pradhan is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad the editor. Music is by Gopi Sundar.