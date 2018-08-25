No film releases this Onam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probably, for the first time in recent history, there won’t be any major Malayalam releases during Onam. In the wake of the flood, producers and exhibitors had decided to postpone the release, which includes A-lister movies.

The major movies that were scheduled to hit the screens were Mammootty-starrer ‘Oru Kuttanadan Blog’, Fahad Faasil-starrer ‘Varathan’, Prithviraj-starrer Ranam and Biju Menon-starrer ‘Padayottam’. All of them have been pushed to second week of September.

As per reports, Tovino Thomas’s Theevandi and Prithviraj’s Ranam will open in cinemas on September 7. Padayottam and Oru Kuttanadan Blog will release on September 14 and Johny Johny Yes Papa, Varathan and Mangalayam Thantunanena on September 20. Mohanlal’s Drama will hit the screens on October 2.

According to Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, the movies have been moved to September because they believe the time is not right for enjoying movies. The producers and exhibitors believe that releasing movies will only contribute lose to the industry, which is already in a bad state. The incessant rain for the past three months had badly reflected on the recent releases.