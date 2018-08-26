Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam​' director KK Haridas dies at 52

K.K. Haridas started his career as an assistant in the 80s and since then has worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

kk_haridas

Actor Jayaram with director KK Haridas. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

KOCHI: Malayalam film director K.K. Haridas died on Sunday following a heart attack at a hospital here, film industry sources said.

Haridas, 52, started his career as an assistant in the 80s and since then has worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director. He has directed a total of 20 films.

His debut film in 1994 "Vadhu Doctoranu" turned out to be a super hit. His other well known films are "Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam", "Kinnam Katta Kallan", "Panchapandavar", and "Josettante Hero".

