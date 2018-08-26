'Vadhu Doctoranu' director KK Haridas dies at 52

By Agencies

KOCHI: Noted Malayalam film director K K Haridas passed away at a private hospital here today following some heart related ailments, his family members said.

Haridas was rushed to the hospital after he complained of some uneasiness, but passed away at 11.30 AM, they said.

He was 55 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Haridas, started his career as an assistant in the 80s and since then has worked as an associate in 48 films before turning into a full time director. He has directed a total of 20 films, giving more importance to comedy.

His debut film in 1994 "Vadhu Doctoranu" turned out to be a super hit. His other well known films are "Kakkakum Poochakkum Kalyanam", "Kinnam Katta Kallan", "Panchapandavar", and "Josettante Hero".--

Haridas was born in Mailapra in Pathanamthitta district.

The cremation would take place at 10 AM tomorrow at Edapally here, the family members said.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)