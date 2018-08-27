Home Entertainment Malayalam

Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham' to release only in 2020

Blessy says the delay is because the canvas of the film is so big and it has to be shot across seasons, which is why he doesn't see it ready for release before 2020.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Prithviraj plays the lead character in the film directed by Blessy.

By IANS

KOCHI: Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam films, "Aadujeevitham" -- which has been the only thing on the mind of its director Blessy for many years -- will make its way into the screens only in 2020, he says.

The film, based on the similarly-titled award-winning Malayalam novel and written by Benyamin, is the story of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East as he finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures.

Blessy told IANS that the delay is because the canvas of the film is so big and it has to be shot across seasons, which is why he doesn't see it ready for release before 2020.

"We have completed one schedule which was shot here. Now the remaining three more schedules are all to be shot abroad. Various locations are being considered and one that is almost zeroed down is Morocco. Shooting is not causing the delay. The delay is in the planning process as we just can't afford any error," Blessy said.

Blessy has scripted the story, making appropriate changes to meet the demands of cinema and to make it commercially viable.

Blessy is known for films like "Kaazcha", "Thanmathra" and "Pranayam".

Actor Prithviraj plays the lead character in the film, for which K.U. Mohan is handling the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadujeevitham Prithviraj Sukumaran Blessy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love