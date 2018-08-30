Home Entertainment Malayalam

I don’t believe in alienating audiences: Kottayam's director Binu Bhaskar

An offbeat film revolving around a female cop's rape-murder and the subsequent investigation, the film is currently doing the rounds on the festival circuit.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Kottayam

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Santosh Sivan, Venu, Rajeev Ravi, Sujith Vassudev....and now another name can be added to the list of cinematographers from the Malayalam film industry who has made the shift to direction. Lukka Chuppi cinematographer Binu Bhaskar's directorial debut, titled Kottayam, has been a year in the making.

An offbeat film revolving around a female cop's rape-murder and the subsequent investigation, the film is currently doing the rounds on the festival circuit. Binu's aim was to do a psychological thriller akin to the ones made in Korean cinema. He doesn't think the general audiences will warm up to this sort of filmmaking approach.

"I wanted to try an unconventional investigation narrative -- a "ripped from the headlines" story that holds a mirror to society and makes them reflect on many things," says Binu.

The story and screenplay, written by Binu and his co-writer Sajith Narayanan (who is also one of the producers), told from different viewpoints, is slightly reminiscent of Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon, says Binu. "Though there is an investigation at the centre of the story, we have made an attempt to explore several themes and characters, including the experiences of migrant workers and land-related issues," adds Binu.

Binu hopes the film will create an awareness about some of the issues plaguing our society. "These days when you see an incident, like for instance a rape, it is sensationalised and stays in the news for a few days and then it's forgotten after a week or so. Then people move on to something else. Also, we are not sure what we are getting is the truth. The actual story could be something else but we will be getting a different version of it. Even the motive behind a crime may not exactly be what we had imagined," observes Binu.
The film's crew is made up of mostly newcomers with no prior experience. Binu says this allowed them to work more freely. "The advantage of working with newcomers is that there is the freedom to experiment: you can come up with fresh, innovative ideas which may not have been possible if it were an experienced crew."

When asked about audiences' general aversion to "award" films and whether he has any concerns with regard to the same, Binu says, "I think a disconnect happens between a film and the viewers when that film is not visually and aurally strong, regardless of its pace. I've put more emphasis on the film's sound and visual language. I don't believe in alienating audiences. Though the approach is different, we didn't feel like we were involved in an experiment."  

Kottayam stars director Sangeeth Sivan (his acting debut), Aneesh G Menon, Ravi Mathew, Annapoorni Devaraja, Nimmy Raphel, Nzabeni Kitan, Shafeeq, Praveen Premanth, and Sreenath K Janardhanan. Binu is pondering a theatrical release once the festival screenings are done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lukka Chuppi Binu Bhaskar Kottayam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals