Home Entertainment Malayalam

Piravi:  A sombre picture of a missing man's family

The mental anguish resulting from the young man's disappearance is too much for his 80-year-old father Raghava Chakyar (Premji) to bear.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

This is not a film that your friends and family will immediately come running to watch with you for your weekend movie night. "Who wants to watch that depressing film?" comes the reply. But when you are in the mood to watch a depressing film, you make the choice to see it alone. It's better that way, no?

Though Shaji N Karun's Piravi won much critical acclaim and several awards, I don't know how many people still watch and discuss it other than at its once-in-a-blue-moon screening at some film festival. Yes, some may dismiss it as just another "boring award film", but for aspiring filmmakers, it still remains to this day a splendid example of visual storytelling done right.

Based on the controversial Rajan case, Piravi presents a sombre picture of the missing man's family. The mental anguish resulting from the young man's disappearance is too much for his 80-year-old father Raghava Chakyar (Premji) to bear. It has mostly to do with the fact that the son was born much later: there is a 60-year gap between father and son. Despite having an elder daughter (Archana), it's obvious that both parents have a soft corner for the son.

Piravi benefitted greatly from the unconventional but strong casting of an actor who could speak volumes with his face. A strong proponent of the "show don't tell" approach, Karun managed to get a lot of emotions out of his actors in spite of the minimal use of dialogues. They're used only when necessary and the melodrama is kept to a minimum. It's the actors' eyes that do most of the talking.And note how Karun used stillness in the film. You get the sense that the family's home was not always this way. Any small thing they do, like taking a pen, for instance, has a tendency to invoke anxiety. This is observed especially in a scene where Chakyar comes back one night after waiting at the bus stop and takes a bath. Each time he dips his mug into the bucket, the sound created by the bubbles suggest at the uneasiness building up in the heart of his wife, who is resting in the next room.

Though we get a few glimpses of Raghu's childhood, Chakyar's fond memories with Raghu play out as someone else's present moments: like a father and son walking on the street or a mother beating her son. When Chakyar's expression instantly changes at the latter, it becomes obvious that Chakyar never hit his son. Or does it imply that he now regrets hitting his son that one time?   And their house, with its long hallways and large rooms, not only emphasise the emptiness they're feeling inside but also the gulf now created between Chakyar, his wife, and his daughter.

Though we get moments when all three are seen together, you get the sense they are going through three different experiences. The mother's mental state is slowly deteriorating; Chakyar looks like he could break any minute; and the daughter goes off to do some fact-gathering of her own.

In addition to the perceptive actors, muted lighting and traditional architecture, another strong point of the film was its atmosphere. Karun was particular about the weather. I read somewhere that the director spent many months waiting to get the right weather for his film. The rain occasionally plays hide and seek, perfectly mirroring the characters' fluctuating emotions while hinting at a heavy downpour which would accompany the inevitable tragic news.  Piravi is an excellent testament to Karun's superior craftsmanship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piravi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing