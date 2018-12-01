Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Cycle Maayen’ offers a glance into the life of BTH founder B Govinda Rao

BTH offered a cultural space for writers, film makers and artists making it a popular destination for intellectual debates.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Remembering B Govinda Rao, who introduced a culture of clean and delicious vegetarian food, on his birth centenary year, artists, writers, film makers and politicians came together celebrating his contributions to modern Kochi at BTH Sarovaram at Kundanoor on Friday. ‘Cycle Maayen’, a documentary film directed by actor-director Madhupal, unveiling the inspiring life of the founder of BTH (Bharat Tourist Home), was released by film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on the occasion.

The family of Rao, a Tulu Brahmin, came to Kochi as his father Srinivasa Iyer was invited by the King of Kochi to take over the charge as the chief priest of Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura in 1939.

Rao who opened a chapathi store at Alumkadavu near Broadway, was the person who introduced the dishKerala foodies. He offered lip-smacking pure vegetarian sadya to customers thereby making BTH synonymous with zesty Kerala cuisine. He was fondly called Cycle Maayen as he used to roam around the city riding a bicycle during his initial days as an entrepreneur.

BTH introduced a dress code for the hotel staff serving food to the customers. Hotel boys wearing khaki trousers, shirts and caps, holding a kettle in one hand and a tray full of cups and saucers on the other impressed the customers. BTH offered a cultural space for writers, film makers and artists making it a popular destination for intellectual debates.

“BTH has been my favourite destination for around 50 years. Govinda Rao was an entrepreneur with a vision and he always promoted cultural activities. He could foresee the development of Kochi as an industrial and cultural destination and contributed to the development of the city,” said Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Writer K L Mohana Varma introduced the documentary. Director Madhupal, K V Thomas MP,  former minister K Babu, former MLA Dominic Presentation, Kalady University former Vice Chancellor K S Radhakrishnan, Justice Surendra Mohan, architect G Jayagopal and others were present on the occasion. Govinda Rao Memorial Foundation chairman G Gopinath welcomed the gathering.

TAGS
B Govinda Rao BTH

