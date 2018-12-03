I’m happy I got to work with Jayasurya: Ranjith Sankar on 'Pretham 2'

Swathychitra By

Pretham-2, director Ranjith Sankar’s latest collaboration with Jayasurya after Njan Marykutty, is all set for a Christmas release. A sequel to the hit Pretham, the film is supposedly a horror-comedy and delves into the some of the unusual phenomena faced by a group of youngsters who seek the help of John Don Bosco, the mentalist character played by Jayasurya.

Dain Davis, who plays Joffin T Chacko in the film, says with a regret that he missed the character offered to him in Punyalan 2 by Jayasurya who was impressed by his stage performances. Dain, best known for his humour, had done four films prior to this, among those is Kamuki which gave him his first career break. In the film, he played a role almost equal to the protagonist.

Before making his Malayalam debut with Kukku Surendran’s E, he was a familiar face in reality shows.

“It was after coming on board a reality show and then working as a television anchor that I gained enough confidence to speak before a large audience. The show I hosted turned my career around actually,” says Dain.

Seen as an inspiration to youngsters, Dain says he challenged his flaws and achieved what he dreamt. “Acting is my passion. My dream came true when I acted in my first film. Now I’m happy I got a chance to work with Jayasurya in a full-fledged character, and I’m hoping for a good response.”

Ranjith Sankar had earlier said that Pretham-2 is not a continuation of the first film but a fresh story with a different supporting cast comprising Saniya Iyappan, Sidhartha Siva, Durga Krishna, Dain Davis, and Amith Chakalakkal. Vishnu Namboothiri is the cinematographer while Sajan has handled the editing. Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar are co-producing the film under the banner of Dreams N Beyond.



Pretham-2 marks the seventh collaboration between Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar.