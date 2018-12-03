Home Entertainment Malayalam

I’m happy I got to work with Jayasurya: Ranjith Sankar on 'Pretham 2'

Ranjith Sankar had earlier said that Pretham-2 is not a continuation of the first film but a fresh story with a different supporting cast.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jayasurya

Malayalam actor Jayasurya

By Swathychitra
Express News Service

Pretham-2, director Ranjith Sankar’s latest collaboration with Jayasurya after Njan Marykutty, is all set for a Christmas release. A sequel to the hit Pretham, the film is supposedly a horror-comedy and delves into the some of the unusual phenomena faced by a group of youngsters who seek the help of John Don Bosco, the mentalist character played by Jayasurya.

Dain Davis, who plays Joffin T Chacko in the film, says with a regret that he missed the character offered to him in Punyalan 2 by Jayasurya who was impressed by his stage performances. Dain, best known for his humour, had done four films prior to this, among those is Kamuki which gave him his first career break. In the film, he played a role almost equal to the protagonist.

Before making his Malayalam debut with Kukku Surendran’s E, he was a familiar face in reality shows.

“It was after coming on board a reality show and then working as a television anchor that I gained enough confidence to speak before a large audience. The show I hosted turned my career around actually,” says Dain.

ALSO READ: Short film of Jayasurya’s son selected at Orlando Film Festival

Seen as an inspiration to youngsters, Dain says he challenged his flaws and achieved what he dreamt. “Acting is my passion. My dream came true when I acted in my first film. Now I’m happy I got a chance to work with Jayasurya in a full-fledged character, and I’m hoping for a good response.”

Ranjith Sankar had earlier said that Pretham-2 is not a continuation of the first film but a fresh story with a different supporting cast comprising Saniya Iyappan, Sidhartha Siva, Durga Krishna, Dain Davis, and Amith Chakalakkal. Vishnu Namboothiri is the cinematographer while Sajan has handled the editing. Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar are co-producing the film under the banner of Dreams N Beyond.

Pretham-2 marks the seventh collaboration between Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayasurya Ranjith Sankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp