Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actress abduction case: SC to hear Dileep's plea seeking incident clip next week

Dileep claimed that he has the right to access the memory card, which is considered as crucial evidence in the case.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear actor Dileep's plea on December 11; he had approached the top court seeking a copy of the digital evidence of the alleged assault of a noted south Indian actress, in which he is facing trial.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Hemant Gupta said they will see if the memory card, containing the clip, is "material or document" which is part of police report under the Evidence Act. The bench said it will also consider provisions under the Information and Technology Act.

ALSO READ: Court releases actor Dileep’s passport

During the hearing, the apex court asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Malayalam actor, whether the memory card of a mobile is "document" under section 207 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and if it can be supplied to Dileep.

Rohatgi sought time to prove that the memory card is a document under section 207 of CrPC, after which the court posted the matter for December 11.

The top court also expressed agreement with Kerala High Court's observations, that the video of the alleged assault is too sensitive to be let out. The actor claimed that he has the right to access the memory card, which is considered as crucial evidence in the case.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal under fire from WCC over handling of Malayalam actress abduction case

In defence of his client, Rohatgi told the court that the actor was not named in the original charge sheet and was framed by the alleged victim as an afterthought, due to enmity. He added that his client has the right to obtain the clip.

Earlier, the actor had moved a lower court in Kerala and the state's High Court seeking access to the memory card, but did not get a favourable outcome. The courts had agreed with the police contention that evidence cannot be handed over to the accused.

As per the police, the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car was hatched by Dileep. The actor was arrested on July 10, 2017 and was granted bail on October 3.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malayalam actress abduction case Dileep Malayalam actress case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp