Mohanlal to star in Arun Gopy's next

By Express News Service

Ramaleela director Arun Gopy has announced that his next project will star Mohanlal.

The project will also reunite Mohanlal with his Pulimurugan producer Tomichan Mulakupadam who also bankrolled Ramaleela and Arun’s second film Iruthpathiyonnam Noottaandu.

The director just wrapped up the shoot of the latter which stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead. The action thriller has Pranav playing a surfer.

The rest of the cast and crew of the untitled Mohanlal project are expected to be revealed soon. It is the newest addition to the upcoming line-up of films announced by Mohanlal which include Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, director Siddique’s Big Brother, and Jibi Joju’s Ittymani Made in China.

Meanwhile, his Odiyan, directed by Shrikumar Menon, is releasing on the 14th.