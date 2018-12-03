Sunny Wayne announces Anugraheethan Antony

By Express News Service

Actor Sunny Wayne will be soon seen in newcomer Prince Joy’s Anugraheethan Antony.

Naveen T Manilal has penned the script which is an adaptation of a story by Jishnu R Nair and Aswin Prakash. Thushar S is producing the film.

Selvakumar is cranking the camera and Arjun Ben is on the editing. Arun Muraleedharan is composing the music.

The film is expected to come after Sunny Wayne completes Pidikittapulli, which is currently filming. The crime comedy is directed by Jishnu Sreekandan.Sunny is paired opposite Ahaana Krishna. Baiju, Lalu Alex, Saiju Kurup and Major Ravi appear in supporting roles.