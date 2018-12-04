Samvrutha Sunil to return to acting

By Express News Service

Samvrutha Sunil is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of six years.



The actor, who temporarily bid adieu to cinema after her marriage, will be seen in the role of Biju Menon’s wife in Oru Vadakkan Selfie-fame G Prajith’s next film written by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum scribe Sajeev Pazhoor.

Sandip Senan and Anish M. Thomas of Urvasi Theatres are jointly producing the film with Rema Devi of Green TV Entertainers. Saiju Kurup and Sreelakshmi are part of the supporting cast. Shaan Rahman is the composer. Samvrutha was last seen in 101 Weddings and Ayalum Njanum Thammil.