Home Entertainment Malayalam

Samvrutha Sunil to return to acting

Samvrutha Sunil is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of six years. 

Published: 04th December 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Samvrutha Sunil (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Samvrutha Sunil is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of six years. 

The actor, who temporarily bid adieu to cinema after her marriage, will be seen in the role of Biju Menon’s wife in Oru Vadakkan Selfie-fame G Prajith’s next film written by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum scribe Sajeev Pazhoor.

Sandip Senan and Anish M. Thomas of Urvasi Theatres are jointly producing the film with Rema Devi of Green TV Entertainers. Saiju Kurup and Sreelakshmi are part of the supporting cast.  Shaan Rahman is the composer.  Samvrutha was last seen in 101 Weddings and Ayalum Njanum Thammil. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samvrutha Sunil Oru Vadakkan Selfie Biju Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp