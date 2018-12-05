Mahavir Karna  launched at Padmanabhaswamy Temple

By Express News Service

A special pooja was held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple for RS Vimal’s Mahavir Karna starring Chiyaan Vikram. The pooja was for a holy bell which will be attached to a massive, 30-feet high chariot being built for the film. Actors Suresh Gopi, Indrans, and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan were present with the Ennu Ninte Moideen director to receive the bell.

As per reports, the multi-lingual epic will start filming in January with a plan to release it in 2020. Vimal told the media that the rest of the details are being kept under wraps. “We’ll be revealing the official details in due time through an event. We are planning to cast some prominent actors from Bollywood. A popular Hollywood actor will be playing an important character.”