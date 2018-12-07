Biju Menon’s next gets a title

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Samvrutha Sunil will be making her comeback in Malayalam cinema with G Prajith’s new film, as the wife of Biju Menon’s character.

The film has now been officially titled Sathyam Paranjhal Vishwasikuvo. Sajeev Pazhoor, who won accolades for writing Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, is the scriptwriter. The film is expected to come out on February 1.

Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Aju Varghese, Alencier Ley, and Sreelakshmi appear in supporting roles. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer and Ranjan

Abraham is the editor. Shaan Rahman is composing the score. Sandip Senan and Anish M. Thomas of Urvasi Theatres are jointly producing the film with Rema Devi of Green TV Entertainers.