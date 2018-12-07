Actor Ponnamma Babu comes to aid of actor Sethulakshmi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare act of kindness, actor Ponnamma Babu has come forward to help another actor Sethulakshmi’s son who is suffering from kidney related ailments. Expressing her willingness to donate her kidney to help Kishore, Ponnamma asked Sethulakshmi to check with the doctors whether her organ can be transplanted.

It was the other day in an interview with a magazine that Sethulakshmi revealed her son is suffering from a kidney-related ailment. “I have taken him to five or six hospitals. However, I find it difficult to meet the expenses for treatment.

After watching my video on Facebook, many good-hearted people have come up with support. As a result, I was able to shift him to a better hospital,” said Sethulakshmi.She also said the doctors have suggested kidney transplantation as early as possible.

“Actor Ponnamma Babu and three others have expressed their willingness to donate a kidney to my son. Even if we get a donor, the transplantation surgery cost will come to around R25 lakh,” she added.