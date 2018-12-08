Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘I never expected to act in a film’

At the age of 27, Joseph wrote his autobiography Buried Thoughts, a compilation of his several blogs.

Published: 08th December 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi Sajimon and Helen Thomas Elenjikkal
Express News Service

Celebrity RJ Joseph Annamkutty Jose is making an appearance in the upcoming Asif Ali film, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, directed by Jis Joy and produced by AK Sunil.An author, vlogger, and a social influencer, Joseph Annamkutty Jose has been actively lending his voice for many anti-drug and menstrual hygiene campaigns in Kerala.Joseph, who works at Radio Mirchi, became popular after his video I am the Change went viral. The video, which went up on his Facebook page on 27th February 2017, received words of appreciation from many.​

At the age of 27, Joseph wrote his autobiography Buried Thoughts, a compilation of his several blogs. It is dedicated to his first love, family and a friend. A voracious reader, Joseph imbibes his positivity from the books he has read. He says The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini is a book that inspired him a lot.

“I started my writing, with blogs in 2010, some which people acknowledged and some criticised. It was my friend Tinu Joseph who sequenced my blogs, and I realised it was worth publishing. It took me two years to edit the book because I believed the fifth time I read the book’s last line, it must either make me think, cry or smile”, says Joseph, who is presently working on the draft of his second book. "Writing is what I enjoy the most and when I write I enter another world.”

After his videos went viral, he was called by Radio Mirchi to host the show Straight from the Heart which was earlier presented only by celebrities. Joseph stepped into acting with his short film Oru Kumbasara Rahasyam, directed by John Pius, which was released last year.Jis Joy had earlier told Express that Vijay Superum Pournamiyum will be a “small, message-driven film with elements suitable for a family audience”.

“I never expected to act in a film and I was not a passionate cinema dreamer. When I was a kid, like any ordinary person, I too wished to see myself in a film but I have not taken any effort for it. It was Jis who cast me, after seeing my videos. I’ll be appearing throughout the film. Being one among the trio, I felt so comfortable working with Asif Ali and Balu Varghese. The acting was not tedious as we shared a good chemistry,” says Joseph.

Today, Joseph is busy scheduling dates to take motivational classes for students in schools and colleges. 
Joseph says he will think about doing more films once he has seen everyone’s response to his performance in the film. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp