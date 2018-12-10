Home Entertainment Malayalam

Janhvi Kapoor to be felicitated by Norwegian government

This is an initiative by the government of Norway to promote Norwegian cinema and build entertainment ties with India.

Published: 10th December 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak, will be felicitated with ‘ARETS STJERNESKUDD - The Rising Talent Of The Year’ honour by the Norwegian government on December 11 in Mumbai. The Royal Consulate of Norway will be screening two acclaimed Norwegian films—What Will People Say, which is Norway’s official entry to the 2019 Oscars, and The King’s Choice—at the event.

This is an initiative by the government of Norway to promote Norwegian cinema and build entertainment ties with India. Iram Haq, the director of What Will People Say, will be present at the event, alongside Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi is the younger daughter of Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. 

Consul General of Norway to Mumbai, Ann Ollestad, said “Norway seeks to strengthen its cultural ties with India. At our event organised in collaboration with INOX cinemas, we will not only showcase two excellent examples of Norwegian Cinema, but also promote Norway as an attractive shooting location and inform about our government’s film incentive schemes.”

Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure, added, “We are happy to welcome talent from International and Indian Film Industry to India’s first Solar powered eight screen heritage Cinema. Metro INOX has been iconic to the cinema Industry since its inception and our 7-star Insignia screens house the best cinematic comfort and experience, contributing towards protecting the environment. It’s a matter of pride and honour for INOX.” 

