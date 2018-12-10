Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lucifer  team in Russia for final schedule

The final schedule of Lucifer has begun in Russia.

The final schedule of Lucifer has begun in Russia. The team is expected to film there for 12 days.   They had previously filmed portions in Mumbai before moving on to Russia. Prithviraj is making his directorial debut with the film which is scheduled for a March release.

Starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi, Lucifer is written by Murali Gopi and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Films. Lucifer is the next most anticipated Mohanlal film after Odiyan, also produced by Aashirvad Films.

