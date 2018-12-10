Pranav’s Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu  look out

By Express News Service

The first look of Arun Gopy’s Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu has Pranav Mohanlal in a stylish avatar and is intriguing, to say the least. Dressed in a classy suit and sporting sunglasses, the actor is holding a long baton in his left hand. The poster also features several policemen in the background.

Touted to be an action-packed adventure, Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu is director Arun Gopy’s second film after Ramaleela. Just like Pranav’s debut film Aadhi, some thrilling action set-pieces courtesy of veteran stunt maestro Peter Hein are expected in this too. Suresh Gopi’s son Gokul Suresh is reportedly making a cameo.

Irupathiyonnam Noottandu is produced by Pulimurugan-fame Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner of Mulakupadam Films. The filming was recently wrapped up. This is Mulakupadam’s second collaboration with Arun Gopy after Ramaleela.