‘Rajisha set aside an entire year for June ’

Rajisha Vijayan’s surprising look from her upcoming film June was revealed on social media a day ago.

Published: 10th December 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Rajisha Vijayan’s surprising look from her upcoming film June was revealed on social media a day ago. The poster, which has her looking much younger, in a school uniform, has initiated discussions among film buffs on social media. Newcomer Ahamed Kabeer is directing the film. Producer Vijay Babu, the man behind recent hits such as Angamaly Diaries and Aadu, says the film is a coming-of-age drama that traces various stages in a girl’s life, beginning from her teenage years to her marriage, all within 2 hours. “It’s about her loves, friendships, infatuations, disappointments, and all the characters and incidents she encounters in her life.”

Vijay says the film was shot in the reverse order of the screenplay, with the initial portions shot later considering the physical changes some characters have to go through, including Rajisha’s.

“We had to take a few months’ break for all the characters to lose some weight. Rajisha had to lose 9 kilos for portraying June’s teenage years. She had set aside an entire year for this film alone and worked very hard for it. “

Though there are some established actors in the film—Joju George (playing Rajisha’s father), Arjun Asokan and Aju Varghese —the cast is mostly made up of newcomers. Vijay says it was a pleasure to work with them because there were no date issues. “We had to pick newcomers for playing characters that are present throughout the film.

After selecting them, we had to train them and then create a matured look for them. Later, we asked them to take a break so that they can lose/put on weight. Everything had to look natural. Some of us used to look fat in school and then lost weight after we grew up, right? We wanted to show that sort of transformation here.”Vijay also added that there will be a surprise guest appearance from a well-known actor in Malayalam. The film will be hitting theatres in February.

