Home Entertainment Malayalam

Directing Mohanlal has been the highlight of my career: Prithviraj Sukumaran

On Tuesday, Prithviraj took to Twitter to inform that Mohanlal has completed shooting for the project.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is making his directorial debut with "Lucifer", says directing superstar Mohanlal in the project has been his career's biggest highlight.

On Tuesday, Prithviraj took to Twitter to inform that Mohanlal has completed shooting for the project.

In "Lucifer", Mohanlal plays a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

"Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like 'Lucifer', most of my well-wishers told me it wasn't the wisest decision I've made and that as an actor, it's a foolish investment of time," Prithviraj wrote.

He said he learnt more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it.

Prithviraj also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him.

"Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever films I direct or even if I'll never direct again."

Earlier this year, Mohanlal opened up about being part of the project in a video he posted on his Facebook page.

"'Lucifer' will be a good film. It will have an interesting story and narration techniques. I believe it will be a good entertainer and will be liked by everyone," Mohanlal wrote.

He said it's not easy to make an entertainer.

Also starring Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles, the film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Lucifer Mohanlal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Does a resurgent Congress spell trouble for the BJP in 2019?
OH MY GIZMO | Fun and exciting features of Google Pixel 3
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp