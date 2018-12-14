Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan hits out at Mumbai Police for calling him 'weirdo'

In a video posted by Mumbai Police on their Twitter handle, Dulquer Salmaan is seen checking his phone while sitting behind the wheel.

Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Mumbai Police showed its disapproval of Dulquer Salmaan trying out "weirdo" stunts on roads, the popular actor said they should have checked some facts first and called himself "not a weirdo".

A video was posted by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle on Friday. In the video, Dulquer is seen checking his phone while sitting behind the wheel. Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be heard calling him "weirdo".

The caption read: "We agree with you Sonam Kapoor. Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone."

Sonam was quick to defend her "The Zoya Factor" co-star.

"We weren't driving. We were rigged on a truck, but I'm glad you guys are concerned. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well. Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal," she replied.

Dulquer attached a video taken while he was shooting and said: "The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn't steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also, this particular car cannot steer itself."

The "Kali" star also tweeted: "Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact, Mumbai Police helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. #notaweirdo."

