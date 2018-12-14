Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH 'Lucifer' teaser: This Mohanlal-starrer promises an old-school thriller

Prithviraj has managed to generate a considerable level of excitement and intrigue without revealing much.

By Express News Service

The teaser of Prithviraj’s Lucifer has finally debuted online, and from the looks of the footage on display, the film is expected to be an old-school thriller in the vein of yesteryear Mohanlal classics such as Rajavinte Makan and Narasimham.

It’s been a long time since we have seen a well-written ‘mass’ entertainer, the kind that is normally associated with directors like Thampi Kannanthanam, Shaji Kailas and Joshy. It remains to be seen whether Lucifer will be one such example. With just three thrilling shots from the film, Prithviraj has managed to generate a considerable level of excitement and intrigue without revealing much.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by director Fazil (who plays a priest). He tells Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumbally, “If you will never come back again, then confess your sins and find peace before you leave.” To this Stephen replies, “I can only confess for the sins I have committed, father, not for the ones I’m about to commit.”

