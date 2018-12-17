Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam TV, film actress Aswathy Babu held with ecstasy tablets

Aswathy, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has acted in films and serials.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam TV, film actress Aswathy Babu (Photo | Twitter)

Malayalam TV, film actress Aswathy Babu (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aswathy Babu, a popular TV and film actress, was arrested along with her driver here on Sunday for possessing 15 grams of banned narcotic methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, popularly known as ecstasy tablets from an apartment at Kakkanad.

An official attached to the Thrikakkara police station confirmed the arrest.

"Aswathy Babu, 22, a native of Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, and her driver Binoy Abraham, 38, from Thammanam, Ernakulam were taken into custody when they were waiting for a customer to pass on the drug MDMA (a synthetic drug that alters mood and perceptions) near her residence here," said the official who did not wish to be identified. 

The investigators also said they have got information about an illegal sex racket after inspecting the mobile phones seized from the actor. They are interrogating the involvement of the actor in the illegal drug parties held in Kochi earlier. According to the police, the inspection was conducted following a tip-off received by Kochi City  Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.

ALSO READ: Gangsters open fire at Kochi beauty parlour owned by actress Leena Maria Paul, escape in filmy style

"Their arrest has been recorded and a detailed probe has begun to find out more details," the official added.

Aswathy, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has acted in films and serials.

MDMA is normally used at late night parties. 

(With IANS inputs)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aswathy Babu MDMA drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp