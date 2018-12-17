Malayalam TV, film actress Aswathy Babu held with ecstasy tablets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aswathy Babu, a popular TV and film actress, was arrested along with her driver here on Sunday for possessing 15 grams of banned narcotic methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, popularly known as ecstasy tablets from an apartment at Kakkanad.

An official attached to the Thrikakkara police station confirmed the arrest.

"Aswathy Babu, 22, a native of Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, and her driver Binoy Abraham, 38, from Thammanam, Ernakulam were taken into custody when they were waiting for a customer to pass on the drug MDMA (a synthetic drug that alters mood and perceptions) near her residence here," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

The investigators also said they have got information about an illegal sex racket after inspecting the mobile phones seized from the actor. They are interrogating the involvement of the actor in the illegal drug parties held in Kochi earlier. According to the police, the inspection was conducted following a tip-off received by Kochi City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.

"Their arrest has been recorded and a detailed probe has begun to find out more details," the official added.

Aswathy, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has acted in films and serials.

MDMA is normally used at late night parties.

(With IANS inputs)

