'Naan Peta Makan' starts rolling at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

Two films on the life of slain SFI activist Abhimanyu are on the way. Apart from Vineesh Aradhya’s Padmavyoohathile Abhimanyu which is awaiting release, a second film titled Naan Petha Makan has commenced shooting at Ernakulam’s Maharaja’s College.

Red Star Movies is producing the latter. Saji S Palamel is writing and directing the film which has Minon in the role of Abhimanyu, with Sreenivasan, Joy Mathew, Muthumani, Siddharth Siva, Sarayu, Seema G Nair, and Merina in supporting roles.

Minon won the National Award for Best Child Artist for 101 Chodhyanghal. The film, directed by Siddharth Siva, marked his acting debut.