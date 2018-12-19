Home Entertainment Malayalam

Widow of Silence  selected for IFFR 2019

A still from 'Widow of Silence'

By Express News Service

Director Praveen Morchhale’s Widow of Silence has been selected to be showcased at the Voice Section in International Film Festival Rotterdam which runs between Jan 23 and Feb 3 2019. The Voice section consists of films with powerful stories that bring a unique viewpoint on the world we live in.

Widow of Silence is a film that talks about a Muslim half widow in Kashmir and her struggle to procure a death certificate from the government for her husband and her struggles thereafter.

The film had its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival in Oct 2018 in “A Window on Asian Cinema” section and in Nov 2018, it Won Best Film Award (Indian Film Competition) at the Kolkata International Film Festival. In addition, the film was also screened in International competition section at International film Festival of Kerala.

Director Praveen Morchhale was incidentally nominated at Busan International Film Festival 2018 for the Kim Jiseok Awards.  This is the director’s third film following  Barefoot to Goa (2013) and Walking With The Wind (2017) and stars Shilpi Marwaha, Ajay Chourey, Noorjahan and Bilal.

