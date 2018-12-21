Vijay Sethupathi’s Malayalam debut will be a ‘feel-good’ film

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Jayaram in a feelgood film titled Marconi Mathai, helmed by Sanil Kalathil. “It’s a story tailor-made for someone of Vijay Sethupathi’s caliber,” Sanil tells us. “As he was bowled over by the script, it didn’t take us that long to get his dates.

The central idea, to put it vaguely, is this: If a man, who has been good and kind to everyone his whole life, experiences a challenging situation, the entire world will be with him. ​

Vijay Sethupathi represents the ‘entire world’, and he will be conversing in both Tamil and Malayalam in the film.” Sanil and Rejissh Midhila are jointly penning the screenplay and dialogues from a story conceived by the former.

A ‘family love story’ set in a rural village in Kerala, the film comes with the tagline, ‘The love a gun has for a broom’.

“Jayaram will play Mathai, a security guard at an urban bank (gun) who falls in love with a sweeper called Anna (broom),” says Sanil, who also adds that the radio will play a big part in the film. “There will be ample humour in the story, which is a mix of both realistic and imaginary elements.”

The shoot will begin in Goa on January 11, and continue in other locations including Ernakulam, Changanassery, Alappuzha, and Chennai. AG Premachandran is producing the film under the banner of Sathyam Cinemas, while M Jayachandran is composing the music.