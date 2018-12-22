Vijay Sethupathi set to make Malayalam debut with Jayaram

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

The news that all Vijay Sethupathi fans in Kerala have been waiting for is finally here. The Makkal Selvan is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Jayaram in a feel-good film titled Marconi Mathai, helmed by Sanil Kalathil.

“It’s a story tailor-made for someone of Vijay Sethupathi’s caliber,” Sanil tells us. “As he was bowled over by the script, it didn’t take us that long to get his dates. The central idea, to put it vaguely, is this: If a man, who has been good and kind to everyone his whole life, experiences a challenging situation, the entire world will be with him. Vijay Sethupathi represents the ‘entire world’.”

Sanil and Rejissh Midhila are jointly penning the screenplay and dialogues from a story conceived by Sanil. Touted to be a family love story set in a rural village in Kerala, the film comes with the tagline, ‘The love a gun has for a broom’.

Jayaram will play Mathai, a security guard at an urban bank (gun) who falls in love with a sweeper called Anna (broom). Joseph-fame Athmiya has been cast in the role of Anna.

The shoot will begin in Goa on January 11. The other locations are Ernakulam, Changanassery, Alappuzha, and Chennai. Vijay Sethupathi will be conversing in both Tamil and Malayalam. Sanil also adds that the radio will play a big part in the film. “There will be ample humour in the story, which is a mix of both realistic and imaginary elements.”

Aju Varghese, Hareesh Kanaran, Gregory, Nedumudi Venu, Sidhartha Siva, Sudheer Karamana, Mamukoya, Kalabhavan Prajod, Sunil Sukhada, Sivakumar Sopanam, and Srinda will make up the supporting cast.

AG Premachandran is producing the film under the banner of Sathyam Cinemas. Sanil’s brother Sajan Kalathil will be handling the camera. Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing. M Jayachandran is composing the music.