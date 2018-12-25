Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu': Jerry Amaldev and the Christmas connection

The song Lathiri Poothiri went on to become one of the most popular Christmas songs Malayalam cinema has ever produced.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam music director Jerry Amaldev (Photo | Facebook)

Malayalam music director Jerry Amaldev (Photo | Facebook)

By Ganesh Neelakantan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thirty-four years have gone since the naughty and vivacious Girlie enthralled us during a chilly Christmas season. Perhaps, as the title Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu implies, Malayalis till then were longing for such a movie with a refreshing plot that endeared to the family audience. Girlie laughed, danced and conquered our minds before leaving the scene quietly. The song Lathiri Poothiri, where she made merry, lingered on and went on to become one of the most popular Christmas songs Malayalam cinema has ever produced.

“First of all, there’s a great Christmas-related sequence in the movie,” said music director Jerry Amaldev, recollecting the composing days with a gentle smile. Jerry Amaldev said: “If you’ve noticed, the Lathiri Poothiri song is a medley of some of the world-famous compositions and my own creations inspired by a couple of others. They’re dangled on a fine string of clear-cut, simple orchestration.”

Christmas, seemingly, brought good luck to Amaldev as it did to a handful of others who went on to captivate the Malayalis: Mohanlal, Shankar, Poornima and Faazil. All of them debuted, four years prior to Nokkethadoorathu, with Manjil Virinja Pookkal on a Christmas day. Since then, it has been a melodious journey for Amaldev. And all of them stand out for their richness.

“Manjil Virinja Pookkal was released on Christmas day. It didn’t make any initial pull as it had so many new names in important roles on screen and behind the camera. But, the producer Navodaya Appachan took pains to keep the movie in cinemas for the first one month and distributed its audio records to loudspeaker guys for free. And the film started getting word-of-mouth publicity and turned out to be a super hit,” said the 79-year-old.

As a youngster, Amaldev used to frequent church with his grandmother. Later, he went to north India in pursuit of priesthood and then the US to study Western music in depth. He conducts carols and attributes the shades of choir in some of his songs to his love for those chords which are believed to have originated in AD1500 and have been used in the churches of Kerala.

“People often mention Aayiram Kannumayi, again from Nokketha Doorathu. But Bichu was inspired by a Changampuzha poem and I used the Carnatic Roopaka Thalam. But the movie had a Christian theme and the comment stuck,” said Amaldev.

He considers the concept of Christmas lofty where “we connect with God and humanity is redeemed”. But Amaldev feels its spiritual value is being diluted, particularly by various business firms who, according to him, set the agenda. That makes him turn even more passionately to music, which to him has been the link to eternal truth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lathiri Poothiri Nokkethadoorathu Manjil Virinja Pookkal Jerry Amaldev Navodaya Appachan Aayiram Kannumayi Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu Christmas carols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp