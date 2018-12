By Express News Service

In addition to the already announced Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Professor Dinkan and Jack Daniel — which are in various stages of production — Dileep will be seen in Parakkum Pappan, as a ‘local superhero’.

Dileep’s Graand Productions is bankrolling the project in association with Carnival Motion Pictures. Debutant Viyaan Vishnu is directing. The first look poster was revealed by Dileep on his social media pages.