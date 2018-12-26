Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Oru Caribbean Udayippu is a campus story’

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The recently released first look posters of actor Samuel Robinson’s second film promises a campus-based story, and now director A Joji has confirmed the same, saying, “Though it primarily revolves around the events taking place inside a campus, it’s not completely set inside the campus. It’s a small film telling a simple  story,” says Joji.

He adds that the film will put a strong emphasis on music. “It’s about the squabbles that result from the rivalry between two college bands — one run by seniors and the other by juniors. There will be 6 songs in the film. We have narrated everything in a fun manner. There is humour, sentiments, and romance.”
The film, which is scheduled for a January 11 release, was initially titled Purple (Samuel had shared a still from the film a few months ago with that title). However, it was changed to Oru Caribbean Udayippu as the makers felt Purple would be too vague for the audiences.

On Samuel’s character, Joji says, “He plays an African student who came to study here. He will be speaking in Malayalam in his own accent, which is only natural given his character’s background. He is not exactly playing the villain (as reported earlier) but he has a few negative shades. And Samuel has done such a terrific and smooth job with the role. He is a very talented guy. You only need to say everything to him once and he grasps it immediately.” 

Joji, who is making his directorial debut with the film, has been working in the film industry since the 90s in various capacities. The film is produced by RVK Nair and co-produced by Rajesh and Reshma. Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics with music by 4Musics and Charu Hariharan.

