Post-production of Shine Tom Chacko’s Thami progressing

Thami also stars Gopika Anil, Sasi Kalinga, Sunil Sukhada and Sohan Seenulal.

Shine Tom Chacko

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The 3D poster of Shine Tom Chacko’s Thami was released by Mammootty on social media a day ago. According to the film’s director KR Praveen, the film is a family-oriented story that takes place within the context of a father-son relationship with the second half going into thriller mode. The title comes from an old word ‘Thami’, which means pitch black darkness.

“It’s a simple story that takes place in a small village. It’s not city-based,” says Praveen. “It tracks the emotional journey of Shine’s character. It’s a role Shine has not done before. I think we have been able to utilise the actor in Shine more. There is a lot of scope for emotions. The entire film revolves around this character and the events in his life.”An age-old ancestral household from Koyilandy will be featured in the film, adds Praveen.

“These are locations of historical significance. The story has Shine’s character coming back to see his father at this location — which once belonged to a Muslim family that ruled the area — and we felt it would be apt for our story.”

The team released a 3D poster because they wanted to do something which would reflect the novel approach they took with the narrative. Thami also stars Gopika Anil, Sasi Kalinga, Sunil Sukhada and Sohan Seenulal.

The team picked the actors and assistant directors through a unique audition process. The potential actors and assistant directors were given an acting workshop for a few hours with no fee. “What would usually take Rs 3000-4000 elsewhere was given by us free of charge, which was a surprise for them. I think this is the first time that someone conducted an audition for assistant directors,” says Praveen.

Thami is produced by Sky High Entertaintmentz. The editing process is complete and dubbing will begin next month. The team is hoping to release the film by the end of February.Shine Tom Chacko was last seen in WHO and Kayamkulam Kochunni. He will be next seen in MASK with Chemban Vinod Jose, and Unda alongside Mammootty.

