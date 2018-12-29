Gauthami Nair’s directorial debut launched at Kochi

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Gauthami Nair’s directorial debut Vrutham was launched at Kochi yesterday. Sunny Wayne will lead the film scripted by Aravind KS and Daniell Sayooj Nair. Barring the editor and writers, Vrutham will have an all-female crew. Olivia Seira Raiju and Dr Raiju K Thomas are producing under the banner of the newly formed Trivandrum Talkies.

Dulquer Salmaan was the chief guest at the event. The actor said he was proud of Gauthami and that he was excited about the film. Gauthami had acted alongside Dulquer in his debut film Second Show, which was directed by her husband Srinath Rajendran. Sunny Wayne was also part of the film.

On the project, Gauthami said, “We started discussing this as a team 3 years back. But as we all were caught up with the writing of Kurup (the already announced Sukumura Kurup biopic which will be helmed by Srinath and penned by Aravind KS and Daniell Sayooj Nair), we put it on hold. After my marriage in 2017, we started discussing it again.”

Durga Krishna—of Vimaanam and Pretham 2 fame—will be playing the female lead. Anoop Menon, Saiju Kurup, Aneesh Gopal, and Bibin Perumballikunnel are also part of the cast. Newcomer Sharanya Chander will be taking care of the film’s cinematography. Mitta Antony, who last worked on Anjali Menon’s Koode, will be handling the make-up.

