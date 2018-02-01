THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for groping upcoming actress Sanusha when she was travelling in a train on Wednesday night, police said.

Speaking to IANS a police official attached to the special branch police in Thrissur said the arrested person hails from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is over 40 years age.

"The Thrissur Railway Police has registered a case and the person is in custody," a police official said, declining to be identified.

The incident took place at Thrissur when she was travelling from Kannur to here.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sanusha said while she lay on the berth, she felt someone touch her lips. "I caught the hand of the man and turned on the light in the train. What hurt me most was that barring two people, no one raised a protest. I stood my ground and moved only after the police came and took away the man," said Sanusha who has acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

She said, nowadays, there is reaction only through the social media and not at the place where such an act takes place.

"I know that now I have to go through a legal process and I am happy that I have the full support of my family. My advise to women and girls is they should react immediately and not delay it," said the actress who won the state award for the best female child artiste in the Mammootty starrer "Kazhchaa" in 2004.

The actress started her career as a child artiste. Sanusha is busy in the south Indian film industry and has acted in over 40 films and in numerous popular TV serials so far.