Hit-maker Alphonse Puthren's debut as a producer has been titled Thobama. The movie directed by Mohsin Kasim is said to have Siju Wilson, Sharaffudheen and Krishna Sankar in the lead roles.

Thobama is said to be a fun entertainer and rumours has it that Krishna Sankar will pile on extra pounds for his role in the movie. Thobama will also mark the comeback of the Premam team, with Rajesh Murugesan composing the songs.

Thobama is scripted by Aswathy T V and Mohsin Kasim. Sreelekshmi, Rajesh Sharma, Raffi and Sharareesh Varma will also play significant roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Alphonse Puthren is busy with his directorial next that is said to revolve around

music. The director, who is busy scripting the movie, hasn't yet

revealed the title or details of the cast.

