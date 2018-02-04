KOCHI: Yet another organisation of women in cinema came into existence in Kochi on Saturday. The new organisation has been formed under the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). The first meeting of the organisation, led by a team of women, including dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, was held in Kochi.

Besides Bhagyalakshmi, the core committee comprises M R Jayageetha of writers union, Malu S Lal of directors union, Siji Thomson Nobel (costume), Anjana (dancers union) Maneesha (makeup), Sumangala (dubbing) and Uma Kumarapuram (cinematography). Creative artists and technical crew often face discrimination regarding wages, gender and sexual abuse. FEFKA will intervene in such issues through the organisation.

A WhatsApp group has been created to alert the organisation’s issues. The organisation is not against any of the existing organisations in the film sector. FEFKA comprises men and women. This wing of women will be focusing on issues faced by women, leaders said. FEFKA president Sibi Malayil and secretary B Unnikrishnan spoke at the first meeting of the organisation.