Setting a new trend, the audio launch of Shravan Mukesh-starrer Kalyanam will be held underwater off the Kovalam coast. According to director Rajesh Nair, this is aimed at promoting the cause of ocean conservation. Actors, Shravan Mukesh and Varsha Bollamma will join the director and music director Prakash Alex in diving into the depths of the ocean to make their commitment towards the cause.

"We have been hearing about ocean conservation for a long time and I always wanted to do something about it. That's when Bond Safari Kovalam team approached us for the same. We plan to hold the function on the beach and then dive to clean up the ocean floors," says director Rajesh Nair.

The function will be held on Tuesday at Grove Beach, Kovalam. The event will be held in partnership with Bond Safari Kovalam and Udaya Samudra Beach Resort Kovalam and OceanLove. Kalyanam marks the debut of Shravan Mukesh, the son of actors Saritha and Mukesh.

The movie also stars Mukesh, Sreenivasan, Haresh Kanaran Gregory Jacob, Asha Aravind, Maala Parvathy, Sudhir Karamana,Indrans and Dharmajan in lead roles. This is Rajesh Nair's third movie after Salt Mango Tree and Escape from Uganda.