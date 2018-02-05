Director Nadirshah is all set to make his Tamil debut. The shoot of his first movie, Ajith from Aruppukottai, the remake of his Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan, will go on the floors soon. The movie will star Deena, a TV anchor, in the lead role.

Ajith from Aruppukottai will also mark the Tamil debut of Dharmajan Bolgatty. He will reprise his role in the Tamil version too. The location of the movie is Pollachi.