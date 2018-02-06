Poomaram, which marks the debut of Kalidas Jayaram in Malayalam, finally has a release date. According to the actor, the movie will hit the screens in March. The actor made the announcement while inaugurating a college youth festival in Kozhikode.

Poomaram, directed by Abrid Shine, was a subject of trolling in social media after it failed to release, despite announcing several release dates. Poomaran shot to fame with the Poomaram.. song, that topped the hit charts, in November 2016.